Anwar: Newspapers still have a role, can survive if they keep up standard, freedom and integrity

IPOH (May 28): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today that print publications still carry an important role, even as the format is declining in consumption and circulation worldwide.

Anwar said that newspapers show more significant value compared to social media, and mainstream media would be able to survive and prompt change in contemporary society if it can maintain its standard, freedom and integrity.

“I do check social media often, but reading newspapers in the morning has been my habit and I’m continuing it.

“And I’m still in the view that the newspaper has a more important role and more reasonable than social media,” he said in his speech at the summit of National Journalists’ Day (Hawana) 2023 held at the Casuarina Convention Centre here.

Anwar also claimed that previous news reports spelling doom for mainstream media in recent years have yet to be proven right.

He said he hopes that the mainstream media in the country will continue to thrive with God’s grace.

Separately, Anwar also announced an allocation of RM1 million for a financial welfare fund for current and former media practitioners called Tabung Kasih Hawana. — Malay Mail