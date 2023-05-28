Board seeks to export Sabah fish to Peninsular

KOTA KINABALU (May 28): Lembaga Kemajuan Ikan Malaysia (LKIM) has called on the Persatuan Nelayan Kebangsaan (NEKMAT) to set up a collaboration with Persatuan Nelayan Negeri Sabah (PENGASAH) to export fish from the state to Peninsular Malaysia.

According to LKIM chairman Muhammad Faiz Fadzil, Sabah is well known for its abundance of seafood and exporting their catch to Peninsular Malaysia would be lucrative for the fishermen in the state.

“The federal government wants to ensure that there is food security in the country and among the elements in food is protein from seafood. We know fish supply in Sabah is abundant and it is LKIM’s intention to assist in getting the supply of fish from Sabah to Peninsular Malaysia especially during monsoon season in the east coast which causes fish landing to be low,” he said.

Muhammad Faiz said this could also stabilize the price of fish sold in Peninsular Malaysia, adding that previously, fish from Sandakan were exported to Peninsular Malaysia and this collaboration will be reconsidered.

Speaking at PENGASAH’s 26th annual general meeting here on Sunday, he said the effort would also increase the association members’ income.

LKIM, he added, would consider PENGASAH’s request for NEKMAT to invest and build a ice factory in Sabah.

Muhammad Faiz stressed that ice is a very important element in the fishing industry and LKIM will look into the request as with such a facility readily available to fishermen in Sabah, their operating cost can be reduced.

“We will also look at PENGASAH’s application asking LKIM to build housing, improve houses for association members. We will take note based on LKIM’s financial capabilities,” he said.

Meanwhile, PENGASAH chairman Datuk Dr Arsit Sedi said the association requested to be allowed to create a subsidiary company to enable the association to receive investment, especially from China.

Apart from that, he said, PENGASAH members also requested that LKIM could increase the amount of subsistence allowance and empower life insurance.

“We also request that the transport of oil for the use of our fishermen be managed by PENGASAH. This effort can also help the association generate income thus benefiting the members,” he said.