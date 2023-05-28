Deputy minister: Limbang to send 29 haj pilgrims this year

LIMBANG (May 28): The Limbang Division would be sending 29 Muslims for haj in Mecca this year, up from only 14 registered last year.

According to Deputy Minister I of Food Industry, Commodity, and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail, the Saudi Arabian government has opened a full quota for haj pilgrims without age restrictions this year, with Malaysia being allocated a quota of 31,000.

He says out of the total number, about 500 are pilgrims from Sarawak.

“Alhamdulillah, many Muslims from the Limbang Division have been selected to perform haj this year.

“Based on data from Lembaga Tabung Haji Limbang, 50 Muslims from the division had been offered spots for the pilgrimage.

“After screening, however, only 29 were deemed eligible to perform haj this year,” he told reporters when met during a ‘doa selamat’ (well-wishing) ceremony for the haj pilgrims from this division, held at Masjid Jannatur Firdaus here on Friday where Tabung Haji Limbang manager Musapir Abdullah and Limbang Islamic Welfare Trust Board’s treasurer Mahmud Abdul Hamid were also present.

Dr Abdul Rahman, who is Bukit Kota assemblyman, called upon the pilgrims to always be prepared and take good care of their health, especially with the hot weather in Mecca and Medina that could reach up to 45 degrees Celsius.

“The weather in Mecca and Medina is very hot and dry, unlike in Malaysia, which is hot and humid.

“To our pilgrims, take good care of your health there,” he added.