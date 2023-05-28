Driver seriously injured after van rear-ends lorry in Bintulu

BINTULU (May 28): A van driver was seriously injured after his vehicle rear-ended a lorry at Signature Park J5 area early this morning.

Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) zone chief Wan Kamarudin Wan Ahmad said they were notified about the accident at 1.19am and firefighters from the Bintulu fire station were deployed to the scene.

“When the firefighters arrived at the scene, they found that the van driver was pinned to his sit. The firefighters used a rescue tool to extricate the victim from the wreckage,” he added.

Wan Kamarudin said the van driver was then sent to a hospital by an ambulance.

No identification documents were found from the van and lorry drivers at the scene, he added.

Wan Kamarudin said the firefighters ended the operation after ensuring that the situation was safe.