Embrace science, technology, Sagah tells Bidayuh community

KUCHING (May 28): The relationship between science, technology and society is reciprocal and the Bidayuh community ought to have scientific and technical knowledge to propel forward, said Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Roland Sagah.

Sagah, who is also the Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) advisor, said this at a press conference after officiating at DBNA 10th triennial general assembly at its multipurpose hall here yesterday.

“Science and technology have gained prominence in today’s world but the Bidayuh community is still lagging behind and might be at risk of missing out on the next paradigm-changing technology.

“When I say scientific knowledge, it does not have to be rocket science and the need to go to the moon, but it is good enough to master its basics.

“You learn about Covid-19 pandemic and its impacts, how to grow plants for example, all this is good enough,” he said, citing the importance of scientific knowledge in daily life and in building new technologies.

“We are now talking about carbon capture, hydrogen, the digital economy and how many of us Bidayuhs know about it.

“As the world is progressing towards scientific and technological revolutions, the Bidayuhs, too, must adopt and adapt to these changes,” he said.

This, he added, is in line with Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s call for all to think ahead to bring Sarawak forward as a developed state by 2030.