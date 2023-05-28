Ewon explains why he backed deletion of Article 6(7)

KOTA KINABALU (May 28): Implications of deleting Article 6(7) from the recently passed anti-party hopping bill should be looked at from the aspects of practicality and reality instead of assumptions, said United Kinabalu Progressive Organisation (Upko) president Datuk Ewon Benedick.

Ewon said it is up to one’s interpretation on what its deletion could implicate, but it is not as easy as simply assuming that a party that did not obtain the majority in an election can become the State government.

“It is not as easy as just assuming that, for example, the sole assemblyman from a party like Upko can become the Chief Minister. Parties with more assemblymen will always claim that their party has more rights to the position.

“I think some people’s perception that a situation where an assemblyman from the minority party can become the Chief Minister is unlikely also because even before an election, parties or coalitions will have already decided on who will become the Chief Minister if they win.

“So we have to look at implications of the Article’s deletion from the aspects of practicality and reality, not just basing them on assumptions,” he told reporters during the rebranding of Mok Corner at a shopping mall here on Sunday.

Ewon, during the tabling of the bill at the just ended State Assembly sitting, had initially voted against the deletion of Article 6(7), which had served as a guide for the Head of State (TYT) to appoint the rightful Chief Minister of Sabah.

However, Ewon later voted in favor of removing the Article after listening to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor’s winding up speech explaining the reasoning behind it, which was that the Article is no longer in line with the requirements under Article 6(3) following current political developments.

Ewon addressed this backtrack during the Sunday event, where he told reporters that he had decided to support the Article’s deletion not only based on Hajiji’s reasoning – which includes that Article 6(3) of the bill is sufficient in appointing the Chief Minister – but also because Hajiji had promised an inter-party meeting to look into the matter.

“For me, the passing of the anti-hopping bill itself is far more important than Article 6(7) as the people of Sabah would not see party-hopping by their representatives after elections anymore.

“Related issues pertaining to Article 6(7) can be overcome through Article 6(3) but I do think that it requires a revising so that the TYT can have a clearer guide on appointing a Chief Minister after the election.

“Regardless, part of the reason I supported the Article’s deletion is because the Chief Minister had said that an inter-party meeting will be called on this matter, so I am ready to give my side’s opinions at the meeting,” he said.