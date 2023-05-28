Excavator parked at Jalan Telaga Air catches fire, engine, driver seat destroyed

KUCHING (May 28): An excavator that was parked along the main road near Kampung Selang Ulu, Jalan Telaga Air near here caught fire early this morning.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement today said they were notified about the incident at 3.39am and firefighters from the Petra Jaya fire station were deployed to the scene.

“At the scene, firefighters discovered that the fire had already engulfed the excavator’s engine and driver seat,” it added.

Bomba said the firefighters proceeded to extinguish the fire by using water sourced from their fire engine and managed to fully extinguished the fire moments later.

After ensuring that the area was safe, the firefighters wrapped up the operation at 4.45am.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, said Bomba.