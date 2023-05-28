Fahmi: Communications Ministry takes note of copyright protection of journalistic works

IPOH (May 28): The Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) will pay attention to the issue of copyright protection of media practitioners’ works, in addition to the welfare of the group, said its minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said in the era of rapid technological progress, many works produced by media practitioners, including photos, articles and content on social media, were used arbitrarily without permission.

“I received complaints that journalists’ hard work had been misused and some photos had watermarks removed. So, there is a need to discuss with social media platform providers to curb this issue,” he said at the Perak Association of Media Practitioners (PPMP) open house here today.

Also present were Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Teo Nie Ching and PPMP president Sayed Hesham Syed Idris.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said the welfare issues of media practitioners, such as the proposed Social Security Organisation (Socso) and Employees Provident Fund (EPF) contributions, would be discussed with media organisations and relevant parties.

He said matters related to internet connectivity and workspace for media members would also be discussed with the state governments, media clubs and agencies involved.

“I hope that through engagement with media clubs in every state, we will be able to gather more input to identify the constraints and challenges faced by the media when carrying out their duties,” he said.

At today’s event, Fahmi also announced a RM10,000 contribution to PPMP to upgrade the facilities at the association’s clubhouse.

“Besides providing a workspace, I hope Rumah Media Perak can occasionally become a gathering point or centre for activities.

“I also hope that we can gather all complaints, suggestions and views to be submitted to the state government so that we can foster a healthy working relationship and ultimately benefit the people of Perak,” he said.

Earlier, Fahmi and Teo spent almost an hour mingling with nearly 100 Perak media practitioners. – Bernama