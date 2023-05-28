Govt plans to formulate act to protect e-hailing workers’ social security, says Ahmad Zahid

BAGAN DATUK (May 28): The government plans to formulate an act to provide social security protection to e-hailing workers, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid said that he had discussed with Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar for the matters to be refined to meet the needs of employers and employees.

However, he said the formulation of the act would take some time as it would involve the Attorney-General’s Chambers, as well as gathering input from several non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and associations involved in the e-hailing industry.

“The act must be satisfactory to all parties. What is important is that it (the new act) will safeguard their (e-hailing workers) future,” he told a press conference after officiating the closing ceremony of the MYFutureJobs Career Carnival 2023 in Hutan Melintang, here today.

In the meantime, Ahmad Zahid said e-hailing workers should be protected not only with insurance, but also with perks and benefits.

“We need to study (the new law to be enacted) to safeguard gig workers …this (gig economy) is a new thing, especially after the pandemic (COVID-19) where some people had to quit their jobs and others were laid off.

“So, reskilling is necessary, and we must direct them to fields that fit their qualifications and experience so that social security protection can be provided to them,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said the government will also make adjustments to salaries so that the income received by employees is commensurate with the work performed.

He said there are many job opportunities in the country, but many job seekers prefer white-collar jobs involving administration, management over blue-collar jobs, which include construction and business. – Bernama