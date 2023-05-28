Ik Pahon re-relected as DBNA president for seventh consecutive term

KUCHING (May 28): Datu Ik Pahon Joyik was re-elected as the president of Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) during the association’s tenth triennial general assembly (TGA) yesterday.

Ik Pahon, who is now chief executive officer of Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency (GKCDA) won the post uncontested in the election of office bearers for the term 2023-2025 during the TGA, which was held at the association’s headquarters in Jalan Kumpang here.

With his re-election, Ik Pahon now leads DBNA for the seventh consecutive term, while the rest of the DBNA office bearers for 2023 to 2025 comprise a mixture of old and new faces filling up the posts.

Dr Charlie Ungang retained his post as deputy president, while Joseph Jindy Peter Rosen, Assoc Prof Dr Kismet Hong Ping and Dr Clarence Jerry also retained their posts as vice-presidents after winning the election.

DBNA’s secretary-general post was retained by lawyer Jubilant Austinway after winning in a contest while Senorita Senong retained as assistant secretary-general after she was declared unopposed for the post.

Shirley Kho Kim Hai is the new treasurer-general of DBNA after winning in a contest for the post.

Also newly-elected is Bronnie Marshall Benedict Poris, after he won the fight for the post of assistant treasurer-general.

Samuel Aubrey John was retained as the information officer while Atok Derop also retained his post as cultural officer after they were declared unopposed for the posts.

Meanwhile, the election for the eight ordinary supreme council member posts saw four new faces being elected for the new term.

The new faces comprised of Richard Banter, Thomas Daling, Dennis Phillipson Phang and Simon Ilus, while another four who were retained were John Riba Marin, Capt Bernard Idit, Mejun Abang and Paul Tulik Peter Raig.

Datu John Wayne Chamberlin acted as presiding officer for the election.

Earlier, the Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn declared open the TGA which had also discussed and passed resolutions mainly touched on issues and matters affecting the Bidayuh community.