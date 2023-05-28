Kpg Semeba committee praised for keeping Bidayuh community’s culture, tradition alive

KUCHING (May 28): The Kampung Sameba Rami Gawia Sameba 2023 (RGS23) organising committee has been praised for doing an exemplary job in keeping alive the culture and tradition of the Bidayuh community.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas made such compliment when officiating at the RGS23 gathering at Kampung Sameba’s multi-purpose hall here last night.

He also commended the kampung folk for their continued strong unity.

“I am very impressed with tonight’s show of your very rich and colourful culture and tradition, your indigenous cuisine, hospitality and unity.

“We must make sure the new generation continue to embrace all these for posterity’s sake and identity. They too will fit in excellently in your efforts to promote your village as a tourist destination since your village is very near to the city,” he said.

Uggah, who is also Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development, also singled out the folk’s strong unity for the success of the gathering.

“Such unity, is in fact the hallmark of Sarawak and this has been often acknowledged by leaders from outside the region. We have been able to progress and prosper since 60 years ago due to this unity.

“But of course, another strong factor is our continuing good leadership. Our Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, for instance, has shown himself to be not only a capable leader but a visionary one as well.

“He is constantly coming up with new revenue streams to allow Sarawak to finance its development objectives,” he pointed out.

For these, Uggah advised the people to continue giving their fullest support to Abang Johari and their Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang.

“Let us all continue to work hand-in-hand as the future is going to be full of challenges,” he said.

At the function, Uggah pledged a development grant of RM40,000 and another RM150,000 from the state Unit For Other Religions (Unifor) for the village’s religious needs.

RGS23 organising chairperson Wes Mirid, Uggah’s wife Datu Doreen Mayang, State Veterinary Services Department director Dr Adrian Susin Ambud and village head Thomas Gaon were among those present.