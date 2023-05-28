MagnumCares shows care with Gawai event sponsorship, donations in Sibu

SIBU (May 28): MagnumCares presented RM3,000 to St John Ambulance Sibu Chapter to bring festive cheer to the Dayak community.

Magnum Sibu personnel-in-charge Philip Tiong said the contribution was part of its annual charity drive to bring joy and happiness to the underprivileged communities, especially during festivals.

“The coming Gawai celebration is of no exception,” Tiong told reporters after a mock cheque presentation ceremony to St John Ambulance Sibu Chapter here yesterday.

MagnumCares, in a separate statement, said it had reached out to 423 families from seven Dayak settlements in Kuching, Miri, Bintulu and Sibu, as well as three charity homes throughout the state.

The contribution totalling RM65,000 was in the form of festive gift packs, essential household necessities and monetary donations.

MagnumCares also announced its sponsorship debut for the Gawai Carnival Redeems event that will be taking place in July this year.

This first ever Gawai Dayak event sponsorship, it said, is to uphold the Dayak culture and traditions, to support local tourism in the rural areas and also to enrich the lives of the Dayak community.

“From all of us at Magnum, we wish our Dayak friends a blessed Gawai. It is our aim to help make this Harvest and Thanksgiving festival a special one for the Dayak community.

“We hold strong to the MagnumCares `For You, With You’ slogan and believe that our support over the years has brought some cheer to the lives of our Dayak friends,” it said.