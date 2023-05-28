Man uninjured in single-vehicle accident in Betong

KUCHING (May 28): A 42-year-old man was lucky to have escaped without any injury after his pickup truck was involved in a single-vehicle accident at Jalan Ulu Layar Bukit Sepak, Betong around 8pm last night.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the victim was rescued out of the vehicle by members of the public prior to the firefighters’ arrival at the scene.

“At the scene, the Bomba Emergency Medical Rescue Services proceeded to check the victim for any sign of injury,” it added.

The victim was later sent to the Betong Hospital for further medical check-up.

After ensuring that the area was safe, the firefighters wrapped up the operation at 8.59pm.