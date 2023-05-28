Miri man loses RM320,000 after bid to buy cheap booze, ciggies turns out to be scam

MIRI (May 28): An owner of a private company here reported the loss of RM320,000 in an attempt to purchase cheap beer, liquor and cigarettes.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the 49-year-old man, who filed a police report last Friday, was contacted via WhatsApp by an individual claiming to be an old acquaintance.

“The individual offered to sell the victim goods such as liquor, beer and cigarettes that were supposedly duty-paid but almost expired, at a cheap price.

“The victim proceeded to make 16 online transfers to a third-party bank account from May 19 to 23, totalling RM320,000,” he said in a statement today.

Alexson said the victim only realised he had been duped after the goods failed to be delivered to him as promised, and his phone number was blocked by the suspect.

The case, he added, is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. Conviction carries imprisonment of between one and 10 years, and also liable to whipping and a fine.

In this regard, Alexson reminded the public not to easily believe or be deceived by offers of cheap goods.

“Never disclose your personal financial information to unknown callers. Be careful when dealing with persons online, even if they claim to be a friend or acquaintance, or even law enforcement or court officers,” he said.

He said scam victims are to contact the National Scam Response Centre on 997, especially if they have just transferred money to a suspected mule account or fraud syndicate.