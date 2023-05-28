NREB introduces new Environment Quality controller, celebrates Raya and Gawai

KUCHING (May 28): Some 140 guests attended the Natural Resources and Environmental Board’s (NREB) ‘Majlis Bersama Controller’ cum Hari Raya and pre-Gawai gathering at a hotel here Friday, May 26.

NREB in its statement yesterday said the event served as a platform to strengthen ties with all NREB staff from Kuching, Bintulu, Sibu, Mukah, Betong, Miri and Limbang, as well as to introduce its newly-appointed controller for Environment Quality, Jack Liam.

The event started with Jack’s introduction speech and thereafter to a question-and-answer session with NREB staff.

The event was also attended by Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development Datuk Len Talif Salleh.