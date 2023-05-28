One seriously injured in collision involving two 4WD vehicles in Miri

MIRI (May 28): A man was seriously injured after his four-wheel-drive (4WD) collided with another 4WD vehicle that was coming from the opposite lane at Jalan Jee Foh here this morning.

According to the Miri Civil Defence Department, a call on the incident was received at 10.09am and four personnel were rushed to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the location, the APM personnel found an unconscious man with serious injuries,” it said, adding that upon regaining consciousness, the victim complained that his chest was painful.

APM said its personnel then brought the victim to Miri Hospital for treatment.