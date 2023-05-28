PM announces RM5 mln annual allocation for Malaysian Youth Council

PORT DICKSON (May 28): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced a RM5 million annual allocation for the Malaysian Youth Council (MBM) to empower young people.

Anwar said the move was in recognition of the hard work and seriousness of MBM leadership led by its president Mohd Izzat Afifi Abdul Hamid, in supporting the Malaysia Madani concept.

“MBM is special because its affiliates, representing various associations, races and religions, can bring youth together in the spirit of unity. MBM is important in saving our country and building new strength,” he said in his speech at the National Youth Day 2023 celebration at the Port Dickson District and Land Office field here today.

Also present were Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun and Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh.

Anwar said MBM needs to provide a detailed report on its plan to increase the membership of youth in associations.

“Secondly, how to get more women participation at all levels, including MBM leadership, and thirdly, how to intensify programmes related to the economy, training, welfare and youth awareness in fulfilling their responsibilities in this country,” he said.

In the meantime, Anwar said youth must have confidence, idealism, and principles, in addition to being respectful to one another and saying no to corruption.

“Today’s youth must realise that they are the ones who will determine their future, provided that they have the commitment, willingness to learn, reject corruption and tyranny, and uphold people’s dignity,” he said.

In conjunction with the National Youth Day celebration themed “Ini Masa Kita” (This is Our Time), he reminded the youth against using religion and race to destroy the nation.

Anwar, who once led MBM in the 1970s, said that he was determined to fight corruption today due to the spirit and principles of the previous members.

At today’s event, the prime minister also launched the Madani Youth Development Model 2030 (MPBM2030), which complements the Malaysian Youth Policy.

MPBM2030 was developed based on the aspirations of the youth affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, emphasising four thrusts, 11 objectives, 14 strategies and 39 initiatives.

This model aims to produce dynamic, competent, competitive and resilient youth citizens in facing current and future challenges.

Meanwhile, the prime minister proposed that government-linked companies like Khazanah Nasional Bhd and Petronas be involved in youth training programmes focusing on leadership.

Anwar said he would bring the proposal related to training programmes at youth training institutes under the Youth and Sports Ministry to the Cabinet for approval soon.

“Currently, we have TVET programmes run by Petronas and private companies. But in these (training) institutes, I agree with the minister’s view that leadership is still critical,” he said. – Bernama