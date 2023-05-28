Sagah: Crucial for all S’wak communities to know importance of biodiversity

KUCHING (May 28): It is imperative that every ethnic community in Sarawak recognises the immense value and importance of biodiversity in their lives, and the urgent need to protect and conserve it for future generations.

In making this call, Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Sarawak Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn says in advancing the understanding of the importance of biodiversity, cutting-edge scientific research and development (R&D) is also crucial towards ‘unravelling the mysteries of the natural world’, and uncover new insights that can guide conservation efforts and sustainable practices.

In view of this, he regards the R&D and traditional-knowledge activities showcased at Sarawak Biodiversity Centre (SBC) here represent a diverse range of disciplines in a fun, but still educational, way.

“This is to ignite that sense of curiosity and excitement among the public and also school-children.

“It is also to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation for traditional knowledge,” he said in his speech for SBC’s Biodiversity Day here yesterday.

Sagah also hailed the initiatives undertaken by SBC as promoting outreach for, raising awareness of and cultivating the interest in the field of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), as well as providing a platform for students to learn about biodiversity and science and share their knowledge with one another.

He said it was through such engaging and educational approach that the ministry could truly spark the interest in and inspire the next generation of innovators.

“I like to emphasise that this is truly the ultimate goal of my ministry,” he added.