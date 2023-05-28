Sarawak has potential to host National Journalists Day in 2024, says Fahmi

KUCHING (May 28): Sarawak has the potential to host the fourth National Journalists Day (Hawana) in 2024, according to Minister of Communications and Multimedia Fahmi Fadzil.

“We know about the interest of Sarawak wanting to host Hawana next year. Let us bring the discussion to the organising committee first, and if all goes smoothly, ask Sarawak to bid for it (hosting Hawana),” he said.

He made these remarks during his visit to the Sarawak media booth at the mini carnival held in conjunction with Hawana 2023 in Ipoh today.

The first instalment of Hawana was held in Kuala Lumpur back in 2018, followed by Melaka last year and Perak this year.

The event is a platform for media practitioners to get together and discuss current issues faced by the industry such as media freedom and fake news.

The Kuching Division Journalists Association (KDJA) is very hopeful that the Hawana will come to Kuching in 2024.

“Kuching has the capacity and potential for hosting an event of this scale, considering its mice, incentive, convention and exhibition (MICE) industry,” commented KDJA president Ronnie Teo Teck Wei.

“The media fraternity in Kuching is also very supportive in building connections with other media communities nationwide. We look forward to the application and bidding process in the future,” he said.

This year marks the first time Sarawakian media taking part in the mini carnival organised in conjunction with Hawana.

During the event, members of the public were educated on Sarawak-based media organisations such as TVS, The Borneo Post, Utusan Sarawak and Unit Komunikasi Awam Sarawak (Ukas).