Sarawak’s capability in hydrogen-producing tech gains global recognition, says Premier

LAWAS (May 28): Sarawak’s capability in hydrogen-producing technology has earned high recognition from the Asian region and beyond, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The state, he adds, is blessed with many rivers and lakes, which become the sources to generate the production of hydrogen for fuel.

“With these abundant natural resources, Sarawak is now changing the world through the utilisation of renewable technologies to produce carbon and hydrogen.

“Now we have buses operating using hydrogen, which is now known as the fuel of the future.

“This initiative actually puts Sarawak on the world map and earns recognitions from countries around the world,” he said in his speech for the launch of ‘Kembara Sarawak Merdeka’ at Taman Awam Lawas here today, carried out in connection with the ‘60th Sarawak Merdeka’ anniversary celebration this year.

Adding on, Abang Johari said apart from hydrogen, Sarawak was also exploring further the potential of the carbon storage technology, which he was confident of being developed soon ‘way ahead of other parts of the country’.

“The carbon technology is where carbon is captured and stored, so as to reduce the temperature in the climate.

“Sarawak has the advantage with the technology.”

Abang Johari also spoke about Sarawak’s weather and environment as being suitable for the production of microalgae, meant as a key raw material in biofuel.

“There are laboratories in Sejingkat and Demak Laut that produce fuel used for airplanes – that Sarawak-made fuel can be used for airplanes.

“I’ve flown to Langkawi on board a plane that flies using fuel made from microalgae, and this shows that Sarawak’s future is very bright.”

The event yesterday also hosted Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan; Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Julaihi Narawai; Federal Deputy Transport Minister and Limbang MP Datuk Hasbi Hasbollah; Deputy Minister I of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Sarawak Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail; and State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki.