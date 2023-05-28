Sibu Rural District Council seeks update on delayed Seduan’s public housing project

SIBU (May 28): Sibu Rural District Council deputy chairman Wong Ching Yong demanded an immediate progress update on the Seduan People’s Housing Programme (PPR) project in Sibu Jaya.

The Seduan PPR project, a public housing initiative for the low-income group by the federal government, he said, is long overdue despite its groundbreaking ceremony officiated by the then Minister of Housing and Local Government, Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin on September 17, 2020.

“The relevant parties had previously informed Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian that the project was expected to be completed by April this year,” said Wong, while making a call for the responsible contractor or the Federal Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) to clarify on the project’s status and reasons for the delay.

“However, it is now nearing the end of May, and both parties must explain the progress to Dr Sim,” said Wong at a press conference at My Kopitiam here yesterday.

According to Wong, the public housing project consists of 461 single-storey terrace houses, including five units specially-designed for disabled individuals, and other essential amenities such as a surau that is able to accommodate 100 people, a childcare centre, a kindergarten and a children’s playground.

A contract of RM88,220,156 was awarded to a construction company to undertake the project.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, it was announced that the project would be completed by October 2022.

“Zuraida stated that KPKT had intended to make Seduan PPR a model of management for similar programmes in the country and she also emphasized that strict supervision would be carried out during the construction,” said Wong.

“However, there has been no further communication regarding the completion of the project,” he stressed.

“When I came to visit the project, the entrance gate was locked and even when I called the contractor’s contact number provided on the construction signboard, my calls went unanswered.

“Even the Sibu Rural District Council has not received any occupancy permit applications from the housing programme thus far.

Wong, therefore, demanded that the Federal Ministry of Housing and Local Government disclose how many sale and purchase agreements had been signed for the said project in Sibu Jaya.

“Has the Sarawak Ministry of Housing and Local Government or the Housing Development Board been informed about the further delay in completion, and have they received a reasonable explanation?” he questioned.

“What follow-up measures will be taken by the current Federal Ministry of Local Government Development?” he asked, expressing hopes that the relevant parties will explain and solve the issue as soon as possible.