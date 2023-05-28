Soon Koh: Don’t damage Bawang Assan street lights

KUCHING (May 28): Bawang Assan assemblyman Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh has urged vandals to stop damaging solar-powered street lights in the constituency.

In a statement, Wong, who is Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president), said he received complaints that such poles had been damaged in his constituency resulting in unnecessary inconvenience to the public.

“The solar-powered street lights were installed about three years ago during Covid-19 pandemic to light up the streets for the residents, particularly those living in rural areas, when it was dark,” said Wong.

The party president said significant resources have been invested to install about 200 such streetlights but he was disappointed the street poles were now the latest target by irresponsible individuals.

Wong said the modus operandi of the syndicate was to pull down the streetlight before removing the solar panel installed at the top of the structure.

He also hoped the police will investigate the matter to put a stop to the menace and arrest the suspects.