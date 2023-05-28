S’wak Hun Nam Siang Tng’s deserves praise for charitable work

KUCHING (May 28): Sarawak Hun Nam Siang Tng’s kind contributions for the underprivileged communities during festivals have earned much praise from the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor), a state government agency.

Unifor director Datu Jack Aman Luat commended the association for its goodwill during a festive gifts presentation ceremony to a charity home at Jalan Sekama here yesterday.

“I must thank the association for spreading cheer among the underprivileged this coming Gawai Dayak festival, and I was made to understand that the association has been carrying out this charity drive during Chinese New Year, Hari Raya and Gawai Dayak celebrations every year,” he said.

“Apart from these festivals, the association has also organised other charitable activities to help the less fortunate irrespective of race, faith and background.

“This good initiative of reaching out to the needy and the less fortunate should continue to be upheld,” he said, in representing Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas at the event.

Some 63 household and individual recipients from the city and its surrounding areas attended the event yesterday.

Sarawak Hun Nam Siang Tng chairman Tay Boon Sin was also present at the event.