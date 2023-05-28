Two issues in Penampang given special attention – Ewon

KOTA KINABALU (May 28): The government is currently addressing the issue of Babagon grazing land reserve and land surveying in Togudon, said Penampang member of Parliament Datuk Ewon Benedick.

Ewon said they are paying special attention to the issues of the villagers, especially related to pasture reserves and land surveying in the Penampang area.

He said the two issues were among his priorities after he was elected as the Penampang MP.

“The proposal for an immediate land surveying in Kg Togudon, and the conversion of grazing area reserve status in Kg Babagon Timpangoh and Kg Tinduuzon Sugut to a village land gazette was one of the earliest issues I took action on by calling a special meeting involving relevant government departments and village heads.

“Today, the government is dealing with these issues and looking into the proposal presented.

“This matter has long been complained about by the residents and raised during the election campaign.

That is why I took immediate action after being given a mandate in the election.

“While at the State Assembly sitting a few days ago, I had raised the forest reserve issue in Kg Kibunut and I believe this issue will also be addressed by the state government in the near future,” he said when officiating the Agricultural Zone (14 JPKK Group) Kaamatan celebration at Dewan Gawir, Kg Madsiang in Penampang, here, on Saturday.

Ewon, who is also the Kadamaian assemblyman, said he will continue to pay attention to the needs of the villagers and provide balanced allocations in both areas he represents.

“As a representative of the people I will divide my time to carry out my responsibilities as a Kadamaian assemblyman and Member of Parliament for Penampang.

“That is why, in the first five months of this year, we managed to resolve several issues presented by the villagers and ensure that development projects that have not yet been implemented in the Penampang area, especially the upgrading of Tamu Pekan Donggongon, can be continued,” he said.

He said in order to develop Penampang more effectively, including efforts to make the area an entrepreneurial center, the Penampang Development Plan is being implemented by the Institute for Development Studies (Sabah).

“All this time there has been a plan and need in Penampang to develop villages and upgrade the Penampang district as a municipal council, that is why through the allocation of Members of Parliament, we have funded IDS to conduct a study within six months.

“I expect the Penampang Development Plan to be completed in October or November this year. The development plan will become an official document of the government and then become an input in Malaysia’s development plan and Sabah’s development plan every five years,” he said.

Ewon hopes the Penampang Development Plan can help boost development in the area.