Abandoned no more: Roxy Impiana Hotel slated to open next month

KUCHING (May 29): The long-abandoned hotel building at Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce here is about to get a new lease of life as plans are underway for the new hotel to open its doors by next month.

Making a comeback under a new name, Roxy Impiana Hotel will be the latest addition to the Roxy Hotel chain by developer Tecktonic & Sons Holdings Sdn Bhd.

Its managing director Lee Chin Teck said he had spent a year renovating the eight-storey building that used to house Impiana Hotel.

“The building, which was built in 1967, had been abandoned for over 20 years and because of that, people say that the building is haunted.

“It is also because of this reason that the offer of the building became RM3.5 million, which was quite substantially lower than what the owner had purchased then,” he said at the earth-breaking ceremony of LePapa Lawas and Roxy Hotel Lawas which was officiated by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in Lawas yesterday.

Lee is confident that once Roxy Impiana Hotel is open for business, it will be a “very beautiful boutique hotel.”

“It will have 50 rooms with six serviced apartment units, and I even set up a sky bar on the roof of the building.

“I think by next month, I should be able to open Roxy Impiana Hotel and once it opens, it will be the talk of the town,” he enthused.

In its beginning, the building was a hotel called Country View Hotel, which featured a popular karaoke place. It changed management in the late 1980s and was renamed Impiana Hotel, which was closed for good by the early 2000s.

Because of its derelict state for many years, the building was reputedly haunted and had been featured in several online articles about haunted places in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Lee also revealed that there are more hotels in the pipeline under the Roxy Hotel chain.

“I bought over Singgahsana Lodge located opposite Harbour View Hotel and Tua Pek Kong Temple, and I’m planning to rebuild the building. I still have more hotels to come including in Asajaya, Selangau, and Tatau.

“My dream is to build every hotel in all the small towns of Sarawak so that people can come and enjoy and see the beauty of Sarawak,” he said.

At present, there are eight Roxy Hotel branches across the state, namely Roxy Hotel Kuching, Roxy Hotel Padungan, Roxy Sematan, Roxy Hotel Serian, Roxy Serabang, Roxy Tasik Biru Floating Chalets, Roxy Hotel Sri Aman, and Roxy Hotel Samarahan.