Austria keen on long-term investments, technology sharing with S’wak, says ambassador

KUCHING (May 29): Austria intends to offer long-term investments and technology sharing to increase cooperation between the country and Sarawak, said Austrian Ambassador to Malaysia Andres Launer.

He said this was in view of the potential that Sarawak possesses.

Launer said this when met after paying Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg a courtesy call at his office in Wisma Bapa Malaysia here today.

According to him, Austria – which has skills in the fields of sustainable technology, green technology, public transport and tourism – can be seen as helping Sarawak as a strategic partner.

On the courtesy visit, Launer said the meeting with Abang Johari was to discuss on how to further strengthen bilateral ties between Austria and Sarawak, especially in the field of trade.

Also present was Reinhart Zimmerman, who is economic officer at the Austrian Embassy in Malaysia.