Bank Rakyat opens branch in Penampang

PENAMPANG (May 29): Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick officially opened Bank Rakyat’s branch here on Monday.

Ewon expressed hope that Bank Rakyat would continue providing the best services to customers, particularly in the district and throughout the country.

He said the focus on entrepreneurial development initiatives, cooperatives, hawkers and small traders across the country can be implemented through strategic collaborations with government agencies and the private sector.

“I hope that Bank Rakyat will persistently and steadfastly pursue its mission of contributing to socio-economic development and national growth. This is to ensure that the initiatives outlined under the 2023 Budget plan can be utilized by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as cooperatives at all target levels,” he said.

The Penampang member of parliament believes that the community in Penampang is fortunate to witness and benefit from the infrastructure and facilities improvements brought by Bank Rakyat.

According to him, this is an ongoing effort to help improve the living standards and the economy of the residents.

“I congratulate Bank Rakyat for consistently demonstrating a high commitment to strengthening its business network in every corner of the country, regardless of whether it is in urban or rural areas. This is for the overall well-being of the community and not solely focused on profit and business operations,” he said.

Speaking to the media later, Ewon expressed his hope that the refurbished Bank Rakyat branch in the district will continue to bring benefits to the people of Penampang.

“Bank Rakyat has started its mobile banking services in this state starting this year and is now serving Pitas and Nabawan. This effort will undoubtedly bring convenience to rural residents, especially those in areas that do not have access to such services.

Ewon also expressed his gratitude to Bank Rakyat for consistently carrying out its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to support the needy communities.

“In conjunction with the Kaamatan Festival, Bank Rakyat has stepped forward to contribute food baskets, especially to B40 families. Such contributions may seem small to us, but to the families in need … it means a lot. On behalf of the families receiving this contribution, I would like to express my gratitude to Bank Rakyat.

“Thank you also for providing educational assistance to schools in Penampang, throughout Sabah, and the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, the acting chairman of Bank Rakyat, Datuk Mohd Irwan Mohd Mubarak, stated that with the upgrading of the Penampang branch, they hope to provide the best banking experience to their customers.

“The facility upgrade at this branch aims to provide inclusive banking services and a more conducive environment for customers, further enhancing Bank Rakyat’s commitment to providing the best experience to over 150,000 residents in Penampang, especially in conducting easy, secure and fast banking transactions,” he said.

Bank Rakyat has 13 branches in Sabah, namely in Keningau, Tawau, Lahad Datu, Kota Kinabalu, Labuan, Sandakan, Penampang, Likas, Kota Belud, Beaufort, Kota Marudu, Putatan and Semporna, as well as three Mobile Banks known as Arrow (Ar-Rahnu On Wheels) in the districts of Sandakan, Keningau and Kota Marudu.

Also present were Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Senator Saraswathy Kandasami, the ministry’s Chief Secretary Datuk Seri Suriani Datuk Ahmad, Bank Rakyat CEO Dr Mohammad Hanis Osman, the branch officers as well as community leaders.