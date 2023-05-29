Improvement works on basic infra remain focus, says Premier

LAWAS (May 29): Sarawak government would continue to enhance the development of basic infrastructure in the state including in the northern region, assured Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

This commitment, he said, was aimed at attracting investment from the private sector and opening opportunities for them to be involved in local economic activities.

In this respect, he hailed the Northern Region Development Agency (NRDA) as the agency tasked with developing the infrastructures here covering roads, water and electricity supply, as well as Internet connectivity

“Developing basic infrastructure is very important because investors will not come if the infrastructures do not meet their standards.

“It is the government’s responsibility to do this,” he said in his speech when officiating at the earth-breaking ceremony for LePapa Hypermarket and Roxy Hotel here yesterday.

Adding on, the Premier was confident of the future in Limbang and Lawas being ‘bright, with continuous development of basic infrastructure and utilities’.

“When people come to Lawas, places like hotel and restaurants are ready, it would boost the tourism sector.

“Also, a new airport will be built in Lawas, even though it will be under the funding of the state government.

“It is important to note that once the economy improves, people will be coming here (Sarawak) to buy properties, among other things,” said Abang Johari.

The LePapa Hypermarket is a three-storey block set to house 26 commercial units, whereas the four-storey Roxy Hotel is set to become a new landmark in Lawas upon its completion within the next two years.

Also present at the ceremony yesterday were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan; Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; Deputy Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail; Lawas MP Datuk Henry Sum Agung; Batu Danau assemblyman Paulus Palu Gumbang; and Tecktonic & Sons Holdings Sdn Bhd managing director Lee Chin Teck.