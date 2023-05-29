Khairy sues Jamal Yunos for defamation over ‘phantom delegates’ allegation, seeks RM1 mln in damages

KUALA LUMPUR (May 29): Former Umno leader Khairy Jamaluddin has filed a suit against Sungai Besar Umno chief Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos for RM1 million over alleged defamation.

In court documents sighted by Malay Mail, Khairy is suing Jamal over alleged defamatory remarks made during a press conference at the Putra World Trade Centre on January 14.

During the press conference, Jamal had alleged an orchestrated attempt by Khairy to bring in ‘phantom voters’ into the assembly and reportedly said he would be lodging a complaint against the latter to the party’s disciplinary board.

Khairy’s counsel, law firm Aizat Izuan Shakeel filed the suit at the Kuala Lumpur High Court on May 24.

Apart from being reported in the media, footage of the press conference containing the alleged defamatory remarks was also seen and heard by the public.

In the statement of claim, Khairy said Jamal’s remark had allegedly portrayed him to be a leader without integrity, lacking in leadership credibility, involved in corruption and disloyal.

“Thus plaintiff has been seriously defamed and this has led to public insult where the plaintiff’s character, reputation and good name have been sullied,” the document read.

The statement also said Khairy has lost business opportunities and the public’s trust in leading any sort of organisation as a result of the defamatory remarks.

Apart from seeking RM1 million in damages, Khairy is also seeking an apology from Jamal which is to be published on the latter’s social media account (Facebook and TikTok); and reproduced in three languages (Bahasa Malaysia, Mandarin and English) in the newspaper.

Khairy is also seeking a complete removal of the said publication by Jamal upon the date of judgment. – Malay Mail