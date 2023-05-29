Korean province keen to establish trade ties with Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (May 29): North Gyeongsang Province of South Korea is keen on establishing

trade relations with Sabah. The matter was discussed by North Gyeongsang Governor Lee Cheol Woo during a courtesy call on Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor at his office in Menara Kinabalu on Monday.

North Gyeongsang Province, which is the largest province in the Korean peninsula is the centre of South Korea’s steel and textile industries. The Chief Minister hoped the North Gyeongsang government entourage would explore potential investment opportunities in Sabah.

Also present at the courtesy call was Invest Sabah Berhad Chief Executive Officer Datuk Madiyem Layapan.