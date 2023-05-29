KPDN never issued order for retailers to limit sale of sugar to customers, says sec-gen

KUCHING (May 29): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has never issued any order for retailers to limit the sale of sugar to their customers.

Its secretary general Datuk Azman Mohd Yusof said if there is any incident where retailers or shops limit the amount of sugar to be purchased, it was probably because the retailers did not have sufficient stock to meet the demand of their customers.

“If that happens to anywhere in Sarawak, it’s probably that the retailer may not have enough capital to buy more. Because of that, they may control the purchases so that other consumers can get their stock.

“But we never ordered them or any retailer or supermarket to control the amount of sugar to be purchased,” he told a press conference after launching the Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP) in conjunction with Gawai Dayak at Farley Supermarket, Mile 6, Penrissen Road here today.

Azman was asked to comment on an incident where some outlets in Bintulu had allegedly limited the purchase of sugar to two packets per customer.

While admitting that there were some issues with sugar shortages in Peninsular Malaysia before this, he said his ministry seldom received any feedback from other states, including Sarawak, with regard to insufficient supply of sugar.

“Whatever it is, we have discussed with the sugar producers and they have promised to ensure the supply of standard sugar is sufficient in the whole of Malaysia.

“If consumers come across any shortage in sugar supply, the matter should be reported to KPDN immediately,” he added.

According to him, the sugar producers had promised to supply 42,000 metric tonnes of standard sugar every month to meet the needs of the whole nation.

He said the retail prices of sugar in the country also remain the same, which are RM2.85 per kilogramme for coarse refined white sugar while the refined white sugar is priced at RM2.95 per kilogramme.

KPDN deputy director general Enforcement (Operation) Shamsul Nizam Khalil, state KPDN director Matthew Dominic Barin and Farley Kuching Supermarket manager Wilson Moh were also present.