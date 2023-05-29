Kuching man under probe for allegedly lodging false police report

KUCHING (May 29): The police are investigating a 21-year-old local man for allegedly lodging a false police report.

Kuching district police acting chief Supt Merbin Lisa said the man lodged a police report at around 2.30am yesterday, claiming that he was robbed by four men.

The suspect also claimed that he was tied up and taken all the way to Serian, in addition to his motorcycle and other valuables being taken away, he added.

“After further investigation, it was found that the report he made was false. The suspect decided to lodge a false police report because he was afraid of being scolded by his family members for using his father’s motorcycle,” he said in a press statement today.

Merbin said a police report was subsequently lodged against the man for allegedly lodging a false police report.

Meanwhile, Merbin said the police have received 10 false police reports January to May 28 this year.

“All of the cases have been charged in court under Section 182 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum fine of RM2,000 or imprisonment of not more than six months or both.”

He reminded the public not to lodge a false police report as it will give a impression that there is a crime incident in Kuching district when in fact, it did not happen at all.

Merbin said the police will not hesitate to take stern action against anyone lodging a false police report.