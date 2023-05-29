Man killed after car rear-ends SUV at Jalan Taman Tunku traffic lights

MIRI (May 29): A 34-year-old man died after his car rear-ended a sports utility vehicle (SUV) at the traffic lights in Jalan Taman Tunku around 10pm on Saturday.

Miri Police Chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu, in a statement, said both cars were heading towards the city centre from the Taman Tunku Housing Estate when the incident occurred.

“The accident is believed to have occurred the 49-year-old SUV driver stopped at the traffic lights and was hit from behind by a car,” he added.

Alexson said the driver of the car died at the scene, while the driver of the other car did not suffer any injuries.

Alexson said the case is investigated under section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.