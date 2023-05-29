Man pleads guilty to assaulting friend over inappropriate comments, fined RM2,000

KUCHING (May 29): A man was fined RM2,000 in default three months in jail after he pleaded guilty in court yesterday to a charge of voluntarily causing hurt to an acquaintance.

Amali Taufiq Saini, 34, made the plea after the charge framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code was read to him before Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali.

The Section provides for a jail term which may extend to one year or a fine for up to RM2,000, or both, on conviction.

The offence was committed at a house in Jalan Muhibbah here at around 9.15pm on April 30, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, the 30-year-old victim contacted his mother to inform her that he had been assaulted by the accused.

Amali is said to have punched the victim on the face and body, resulting in injuries. The incident was witnessed by the victim’s sister.

It was informed that Amali assaulted the victim after the latter allegedly harassed his (Amali’s) wife by saying inappropriate things to her.

The accused was arrested on May 26 after a police report was lodged against him.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted the case, while Amali was unrepresented.