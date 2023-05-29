Minister: S’wak to study Austria’s approach in developing agriculture sector

KUCHING (May 29): The Sarawak government will study Austria’s approach in developing the agriculture sector using modern technologies, said Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

He said Austria was considered advanced in terms of integrating modern technologies to improve the efficiency, productivity and quality of its agriculture sector.

Dr Rundi told reporters this after receiving a courtesy call from Austria’s ambassador to Malaysia, Andreas Launer at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) complex in Petra Jaya here today.

Dr Rundi said that as the state embarks on its goal of becoming a net food exporter by 2030, the agriculture industry has to quickly leverage technologies to improve its yield and product quality as well as transform small growers and farmers in the rural areas.

Among the high-value crops identified for this purpose are durian, coconut, banana and pineapple.

Dr Rundi added that the state has formed a rubber and sago board to focus on their developments in achieving a larger scale with these agriculture products.

Meanwhile, Launer said his delegation had a fruitful and extensive discussion with Dr Rundi on the potential cooperation between Sarawak and Austria in agriculture.

“Austria has great technologies in the areas of smart plantation, sustainable agriculture, organic farming and reforestation. We are delighted to share our experience with Sarawak and international cooperation is more important now than ever,” he said.

He also invited Dr Rundi for a working visit to Austria to witness firsthand their experience and expertise in the agriculture industry.