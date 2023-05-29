Ministry finalising anti-sexual harassment tribunal, targets set up before year end, says Nancy Shukri

PUTRAJAYA (May 29): The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) is finalising the anti-sexual harassment tribunal, its minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said.

The ministry is still in the process of appointing tribunal members and locating a premises for the tribunal to conduct proceedings.

“We are still in the process of appointing tribunal members, and for us to get it set up before the end of the year, we are looking for a physical location where the tribunal’s proceedings can be carried out.

“At the same time, we need to get higher authorities’ approval of the tribunal members. That is as far as we have gone as we already received allocation only for the premises,” Nancy told reporters during a press conference after the launch of the Anti-Sexual Harassment advocacy programme roadshow today here.

In February, women advocacy groups urged the ministry to establish the tribunal for anti-sexual harassment and appoint panel members quickly.

Among others, All Women’s Action Society (Awam) reportedly said the tribunal should follow the Anti-Sexual Harassment Act gazetted last October.

The tribunal is provided for under the Anti-Sexual Harassment Act, as an avenue for victims to file sexual harassment claims. — Malay Mail