Miri Hope Association to expand scope to help disabled, low-income group

MIRI (May 29): Miri Hope Association hopes to reach out to support people with disabilities and those from the low-income group, says its president Wong Chie Yong.

The association, which was established in 1994, had previously advocated for people who were disabled from industrial injuries or accident at work, such as those working in oil and gas industry, he said.

“As time goes by, companies of these industries have done well in increasing awareness on occupational safety and in reducing industrial injuries.

“In light of this, the association has to remain relevant and create value, where we had our association’s constitution amended in 2020 to expand our capacity by reaching out to people with disabilities and from the low-income group.

“Miri Hope Association currently has 20 volunteers and has been working closely with the Senior Citizens Activity Centre (Pawe),” he said at a Gawai Dayak gathering at the senior citizens activity centre on Saturday.

Sarawak Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, who officiated at the event, commended the association for their advocacy in helping the underprivileged, regardless of race and religion.

The pre-Gawai Dayak gathering jointly organised by Miri Hope Association and Pawe is a great example of racial harmony and which makes Sarawak unique, said Lee.

The event, which was attended by over 150 members from both associations, saw festive gifts presented to the disabled as well as those who were ill from industrial injuries

Also present was Chia Kah Furng, who is the special aide of Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting.