MPP to carry out Gawai Dayak spring cleaning from May 29-June 6

KUCHING (May 29): Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) will be carrying out some spring cleaning in preparation for the coming Gawai Dayak celebrations from May 29 to June 6.

The council in a statement said nine areas under its jurisdiction will be allocated with additional bins or Roll-On-Roll-Off (RoRo) Containers during this period.

The areas are Taman Malihah (behind H&L Malihah); RPR Batu Kawa (parking shoplot, Lorong 28 RPR Batu Kawa); Taman Matang Jaya (parking lot next to Matang Mall); Kampung/Taman Landeh (Landeh Commercial area/shoplot); Desa Wira/Kuching City Mall (parking shoplot, Lorong Kuching City Mall 1A); Taman Flora Indah (Bin Centre); Taman Sri Cahaya, Tondong Batu Kawa (Bin Centre); parking lot at the commercial centre next to the Road Transport Department (JPJ) state headquarters at 11th Mile; and Taman Harmoni Matang Flat.

MPP said any extra waste should be packed and disposed off properly into the RoRo Containers provided for bulky waste disposals.

It also reminded residents who are busy preparing for the festivities to dispose their waste responsibly.