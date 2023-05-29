MYAirline holds Miss Borneo 2023 in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (May 29): MYAirline, the latest airline in Malaysia, is holding a recruitment drive and a beauty pageant called MYAirline Miss Borneo 2023 in Sabah.

The winners will be offered a career opportunity as cabin crew members for MYAirline.

In a bid to discover exceptional talent and reinforce MYAirline’s commitment to diversity and cultural appreciation, the airline is organizing an open walk-in interview at Hyatt Regency Kota Kinabalu on June 2.

Applicants must bring the necessary documents in print format including a resume, a passport-sized photo, copies of their education certificates and identification card.

This walk-in interview provides an opportunity to aspiring candidates to participate in MYAirline Miss Borneo 2023. This opportunity is exclusively available for female candidates who meet the minimum requirements to become cabin crew members.

The shortlisted candidates will be able to participate in the MYAirline Miss Borneo 2023 contest scheduled for the following day.

During the pageant, contestants will be adorned in costumes that showcase a harmonious blend of traditional and ethnic Borneo fashion, adding a touch of local heritage to the event.

Rayner Teo, Chief Executive Officer of MYAirline, said, “MYAirline Miss Borneo 2023 is our commitment to fostering cultural appreciation and diversity within MYAirline. We are dedicated in providing exceptional travel experiences, and the cabin crew plays a crucial role in ensuring our passengers receive top-notch service. By organizing this pageant, we aim to discover talented individuals who embody the values of MYAirline and are passionate about providing exceptional customer service while embracing the cultural richness of Borneo.”

MYAirline Miss Borneo 2023 consists of three rounds; each designed to assess the candidates’ poise, confidence and talents. In the first round, contestants will present themselves in stunning traditional costumes and deliver self-introductions. The second round will feature an engaging Q&A session between the contestants and senior recruiters from MYAirline.

The grand finale will highlight the exceptional talents of the contestants as they showcase their unique skills on stage.

The grand prize winner of MYAirline Miss Borneo 2023 will receive a cash reward of MYR5,000, a sash and a crown.

The first runner-up will be honored with MYR3,000 in cash, a sash and a crown, while the second runner-up will be awarded MYR2,000 in cash, a sash and a crown.

In addition to the top three prizes, there will also be special awards to recognize outstanding qualities in the contestants.

The titles of Miss Photogenic, Miss Congeniality and Miss Best Smile will be accompanied by a cash prize of MYR1,000 and a distinguished sash each.