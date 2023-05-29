Padawan man fined RM3,300 for drug possession

KUCHING (May 29): A 42-year-old man was fined RM3,300 in default seven months in jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today after he pleaded guilty to possessing drugs.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali meted out the sentence against Paul Suny Awet from Kampung Simpok, Padawan, who was charged under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 12(3) of the same Act.

The Section carries a fine not exceeding RM100,000 or imprisonment up to five years or both, upon conviction.

He committed the offence at a house in Kampung Simpok, Jalan Padawan around 10.30am on Feb 9, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, Paul was arrested during Ops Tapis Khas after being suspected to be involved in drug-related activities.

During the inspection, Paul took out a small box containing two pieces of cut straws containing crystallised substance suspected to be methamphetamine from his trousers pocket that was hung in his cupboard and handed it over to the police.

A chemist report later confirmed that the case item contained 0.08g methamphetamine.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted the case while Paul was unrepresented by a counsel.