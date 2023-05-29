‘Pop-Up Story Time’ programme benefits 125 students

BINTULU (May 29): A total of 125 primary school children from SK Sungai Tisang took part in the ‘Pop-Up Story Time’ programme at Universiti Putra Malaysia Bintulu campus (UPMKB) recently.

The students were accompanied by their teachers.

The programme which aimed at encouraging reading among young children through art and storytelling was organised by Putra Wings @ SKST English Immersion Project, under Geran Pehin Sri Adenan Satem (Inisiatif Pemindahan Ilmu).

The event was filled with exciting activities designed to engage and captivate young minds.

It was led by Joyce Morris Kapong as programme coordinator and a team of four committee members: Fakhzan Buang, Peter Clarence Cluny, and Nur Asyiqin Zaidi from the Language Unit at UPMKB with Racheal Meannilver Junsen from SK Sungai Tisang.

Alongside them, 21 dedicated UPMKB student volunteers served as facilitators, providing support throughout the programme.

The event spokesperson in a statement said the event commenced with an engaging tongue-twister game to promote friendly competition among the students.

This was followed by a reading and storytelling session.

“Teachers and facilitators shared their favourite stories, inspiring the children to explore new worlds through the magic of words,” she said.

She added the reading skill levels of the participants varied, with some displaying low proficiency and others showcasing high proficiency – this was addressed by the programme which provides a supportive environment for all children to enhance their reading abilities and develop a love for books.

The reading and storytelling session featured a variety of pop-up books, including classics such as ‘Hansel and Gretel’, thrilling space adventures in ‘Pop-up Space’, and the exciting escapades of superheroes in ‘Marvel Superhero Adventures’ and ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’, she said.

The main highlight of the programme was the pop-up art session.

“The children, unleashed their imagination as they crafted their own pop-up storybooks – the culmination of the Pop-up Story Time programme was the presentation of the participants’ pop-up storybooks called the Gallery Walk,” she said.

Each group proudly showcased their creation, sharing the stories and characters they had brought to life.

The judging panel, comprising SK Sungai Tisang teachers and education officers from the Bintulu District Education Office, evaluated the books based on creativity, originality, and storytelling ability.

She said the most imaginative and captivating creations were awarded prizes in a prize-giving ceremony, creating a sense of accomplishment and motivation among the participants.

Meanwhile, SK Sungai Tisang headmaster Richard Jale expressed gratitude to the organisers and emphasised the importance of such programmes in promoting literacy and creativity among young learners.

He commended the efforts of the students, teachers, and committee members in making the programme a success.

The event not only fostered a love for reading but also provided an opportunity for children to develop their artistic and storytelling skills.

The Pop-up Story Time programme allowed young learners to express themselves, fostering their creativity while nurturing their passion for literature.

“The event succeeded in its mission to inspire and encourage young learners to embark on exciting literary adventures, with hopes that they will continue their journey as avid readers and imaginative storytellers,” she said.

Also present at the event was UPMKB campus director Prof Dr Shahrul Razid Sarbini.