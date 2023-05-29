Saban community praised for persistence in getting recognition

MIRI (May 29): Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department Datuk Gerawat Gala has praised the Saban community for being persistent in their effort to be officially recognised, despite being a minority group.

He said the formal recognition of the Saban as an ethnic group reflects the inclusivity of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) state government and proves it cares about the wellbeing of all races.

“The Saban community is a minority ethnic group. Despite this, congratulations to its community leaders from the Penghulu to Ketua Kaum, as well as the president of Persatuan Masyarakat Saban Miri Sarawak (PMSS) for their commitment in fighting for the interests of its community, and successfully getting the Saban ethnic group included in the amendment of the Interpretation Ordinance which was approved by the DUN (State Legislative Assembly) in November 2021,” he said at the PMSS appreciation dinner an award presentation last Friday.

Gerawat, who is Mulu assemblyman, also commended PMSS for the role it played in getting a third weekly MASwings flight from Miri to Long Banga, Long Teran and Long Seridan.

“PMSS and Saban community leaders met up with the MASwings CEO and they (airline) recently added another weekly flight from Miri to Long Banga, Long Teran and Long Seridan. So, now we have three weekly flights for these destinations.

“The flights were added based on needs. We can apply for more flights in the future if there is a need for it,” he said.

On development projects in Long Banga, which is a Saban and Kenyah Leppo-majority area in Ulu Baram, Gerawat said funding has been approved for numerous developments under the Rural Transformation Programme 2023.

This includes RM200,000 for construction of a concrete road; RM100,000 for the construction of a parking area near Long Banga Airport; RM300,000 for a concrete road at Long Balong; and RM450,000 for the Arul Batang Bridge, he informed.

“We have also planned for a road to Long Peluan. This has been approved and we are just waiting for consultant from JKR (Public Works Department) to come and do a survey for this.

“Also in the pipeline is a road to Long Balung from Long Banga, passing by the school there,” he said, adding this is to include an iron bridge crossing over Sungau Balung.

At the function, Gerawat pledged an allocation of RM20,000 for PMSS to hold its programmes and activities.

During the event, PMSS presented excellence awards to 33 students who did well in their public examinations, one matriculation student, 17 diploma graduates, 30 undergraduates, seven postgraduates, and seven members of the community who excelled in sports.

Apart from that, 19 retired government servants received certificates of appreciation and recognition.

Also taking place at the same time was the launching of PMSS’ official logo and a Saban Language Dictionary.

PMSS president Usat Bilong and event organising chairman Cuali Ulai were also present at the event.