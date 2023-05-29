Sadia appeals to PM on matters concerning Dayak community

SIBU (May 29): Sarawak Dayak Iban Association (Sadia) has forwarded an appeal to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, requesting the federal government to look into three issues concerning the welfare and wellbeing of the Dayak community here in Sarawak.

Its permanent chairman Munan Laja said the three main issues include the teaching of Iban language; fire safety at longhouses; and funding for Dayak agropreneurs.

“The first issue is the lack of Iban language teachers at schools and the lack of trainee teachers at Institute of Teacher Education (IPGs) – there were no intakes for IPGs in 2022 and 2023.

“According to sources, Sarawak currently has a shortage of 2,100 teachers in primary schools and 26 for secondary schools. I hope the Ministry of Education could look into this matter,” he said in a speech at Sadia’s Pre-Gawai Dayak 2023 dinner event at the Islam Complex Hall here Saturday.

Munan also suggested for special fire unit teams to be established at longhouses due to frequent fire incidences.

“From the years 2015 to 2020, a total of 121 longhouses caught fire. Hence, tonight I recommend that the government establish a special fire unit team in all 5,000 longhouses in Sarawak,” he said.

On the dinner, Munan said its theme ‘Sustainability of Iban community in participation of developing Malaysia’ reflects how the Ibans do not want to be left behind.

“We Ibans don’t want to be left behind, we want to be on par with others, but it’s not easy for us. The places where we live are backwards, the land we farm have no grant.

“The longhouses where we stay are lacking in infrastructure. In some areas, to get internet access, one has to climb trees and mountains.

“We have Native Customary Rights (NCR) land, but what we lack is capital. Therefore, on behalf of Sadia, I humbly request a special fund for Dayak agropreneurs who have land but lack the capital (to go forward with their ventures).

Chan Ming Kai, who is a political secretary to Anwar, was present at the event and assured that he would bring the issues to the prime minister’s attention when he returns to Putrajaya.

The dinner was attended by some 900 people of various races.

Sadia president Sidi Munan, Lanang MP Alice Lau, Sibu MP Oscar Ling, Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang, Temenggong Stanley Geramong and Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau were among those present.