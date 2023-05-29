Sarawak’s green economy shows state’s concern for environment, says premier

MIRI (May 29): The Sarawak government has positioned the state as one that cares for the environment with its green economy initiatives.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the state’s hydrogen economy and carbon trading initiatives, among others, bore witness to the state’s commitment towards the environment.

Touching on the state’s future direction when closing the Miri May Fest 2023 last night, he said: “Sarawak must also be international. We have raised the Sarawak region (as one that) goes for a green economy. A region that looks after the environment.”

Abang Johari pointed out that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had also acknowledged that Sarawak was ahead of the federal government in terms of its policies.

He said the state had introduced the hydrogen and carbon economy and is the first to introduce the Carbon Use and Storage (CCUS) policy for carbon management and trading.

“We are entering a new economy in terms of carbon trading where we defend the existing greenery and we are actually very advanced in this regard.”

The research on microalgae or moss for fuel which started since 2018, Abang Johari said, had also shown results this year.

On the algae-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), he said the state government will work with the Aerospace Industry Innovation Center of Malaysia, Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) Energy and Airbus aircraft to produce SAF on a large scale.

In terms of education, Abang Johari wants Sarawakians to pursue higher education at international universities and colleges owned by the state government that offer the latest courses and disciplines based on new technology and economics.

He said international schools, which have also been built in the state capital, will also be developed in Miri for excellent students, including those from B40 and M40 families.

“If we have a lot of funds, (we will) invest in the sovereign fund, (and) we want to give free higher education to the children of Sarawak, this is our intention. We want our children to study at our own universities and Yayasan Sarawak will pay the money,” he said.

On the development in Miri, Abang Johari said Sarawak government’s efforts to elevate the city to international standards through the smart city initiative have succeeded.

He added that Miri is at the forefront and is the best example in terms of the smart city initiative’s application and management.

Noting that the smart city concept is also Sarawak’s direction to be a developed state by 2030, he said the state government’s efforts have shown results.

Abang Johari said the construction of green-based buildings in Miri as well as steps to equip the city with modern infrastructure and advanced facilities will also elevate Miri’s standard as an international city.

Regarding the development of the second phase of Miri City Hall, Abang Johari said the state government will conduct a study on it including the construction cost.

“If it is subject to cost, we can do it, but according to the situation, if (the project) can give a symbol of modernity and a modern symbol of technology in Miri.”

Also present were Deputy Premier Dato Sri Prof Dr Sim Kui Hian, Minister of Tourism, Creative Industries & Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industries and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting, Miri mayor Adam Yii who is Pujut assemblyman, former Miri MP Tan Sri Peter Chin and other guests.