Search for beatified Huminodun

KOTA KINABALU (May 29): The aim of the State Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan Pageant 2023 is to search for the best potentials to resemble beatified Huminodun.

Huminodun is the Kadazandusun Queen of love and compassion, beyond physical beauty, attired decently in full traditional costume, said State Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan pageant 2023 chairperson Tindarama Joanna Kitingan.

In the first round, the contestants will be judged by their beauty, both natural and overall, which carries a total 40 percent mark, on their costume (25 percent), presentation (15 percent), attitude (10 percent) and the Culture, Agrotourism and Nature video assignment carrying 10 percent mark.

Only 15 finalists will make it to the second round. The top finalists will be judged by their overall beauty (35 percent), traditional costume (10 percent), presentation (15 percent), question and answer in their mother tongue based on their fluency (10 percent), content (five percent) and confidence (five percent), and the general question and answer where they will also be judged based on content (10 percent), significance of answers (five percent) and confidence (five percent).

It was noted that appointed judges will be evaluating the contestants on all categories except attitude (10 percent) and natural beauty (10 percent).

“The results duly signed and agreed by the judges committee for attitude and natural beauty category will be furnished to the Chief Judge on May 31 just before the Unduk Ngadau competition begins.

“The pre-judging by committee is essential since it is the organisers and committees who meet the contestants every day and would be able to tell who really performs very well and possesses natural beauty.

“With that, it also heps the appointed judges to have the right pick and would make the end results credible. Not have a pre-judging may give way to undesired results. Once the ladies are out on the stage, they are all equally beautiful because of their make-up and lighting effects, said Joanna.

The definitions of beauty in the pageant are charm, grace and elegance, poise and natural aesthetic beauty; and the costume is judged by the authenticity of design, general outlook of material, and complete accessories.

Personal assets such as confidence, catwalk, posture, stage presence, eye contact and smile are also important in the pageant.

The criterias sought in the recipient of the subsidiary title ‘Tati Topiodo (Natural Beauty)’ are gracefulness, aesthetically attractive (even with less or no makeup), self image (sense of dressing/decent/modest), inner confidence that shines through, poise, elegance, charm, radiant skin, respectful, pleasant personality with good character with a special quality that shines through (the x factor).

As for the Tati Tosuau (Miss Friendly) title, criterias sought after are friendly, cheerful, positive, warm, respectful, helpful, easy to get along with and not aloof or antagonistic.

Joanna, in a press conference held earlier, said the total cash prize in the 2023 State-level Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan is RM91,000 excluding other sponsorships like scholarships, flower bouquets, crown, trophies and others.

In the Borneo Post report titled “Costumes must have real story” on Monday, Joanna corrected that the traditional attire “Lampoi” should have been spelled as “Lapoi”.

“Lapoi is the name of the traditional attire in Kimarang and in Ranau,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Borneo Post was also informed by readers that the attire worn by 2019 State Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan winner, Francisca Esther Nain was called a Kubaya Tungkat and not Kebaya Tongkat as reported.

When contacted on this, Joanna did not comment.

The 2023 State Unduk Ngadau will be crowned at the Kadazandusun Cultural Association in Penampang on May 31.