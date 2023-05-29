SPM results on June 8, says Education Ministry

PUTRAJAYA (May 29): The Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2022 examination results will be announced on June 8, the Education Ministry (MOE) said today.

SPM candidates can obtain the results from their respective schools beginning 10 am on that day.

The result slips of private candidates will be sent to them by post or the candidates can contact the State Education Department where they registered for the examination, MOE said in a statement.

School and private candidates can also go online to myresultspm.moe.gov.my to get their results from 10 am on June 8 until 6 pm on June 14.

Candidates can also get a summary of their results through short messaging service (SMS) by typing ‘SPMICNoIndexNo’ and sending it to 15888.

The SMS system will be activated from 10 am on June 8 until 6 pm on June 14.

A total of 403,637 candidates registered for SPM 2022. – Bernama