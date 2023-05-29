Strive for quality, always uphold responsible reporting, Premier calls on Sarawak journos 

KUCHING (May 29): The Sarawak government aspires to enhance the standard of journalism among members of the media fraternity in Sarawak, in upholding responsible reporting, says Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He also wants to see more journalists being well-versed in three major disciplines: banking and finance, economy and science.

“We want to upgrade the quality of reporting among the media fraternity in Sarawak. We want to see more journalists be well-verse in science, like they need to know what algae is and they must have that background in science, or (they) may not have accurate reporting.

“We also want journalists to have background in corporate finance, as well as in economy.

“Responsible reporting depends on the level of the standards and the background of journalists. We want to share ideas on how to improve journalism.

“If journalists have to further your post-graduate studies, through Yayasan Sarawak, I can help and this is to further enhance journalism,” he said during a high-tea reception held in connection with the state-level National Journalists Day (Hawana) 2023 at a hotel here today.

On the event, Abang Johari said it marked the first time for Sarawak to have its own state-level Hawana, which was held in appreciation of the contributions rendered by the media fraternity in the state.

Adding on, he acknowledged that the job of a journalist was to convey the right message to the community and towards this end, how they would present the news mattered.

“You create perception and whether that perception is real or not, it depends on your presentation.

“Your job is not easy. Sometimes, you give the wrong message and sometimes, you give the right message – it depends on how you present it.

“It also depends on your intention. If you mean well and report without ill intention, you’d just be mentioning the facts.”

Abang Johari said based on his observation, it was easy for individuals to create any perception, especially with the emergence of social media.

He said on the contrary, the print media did not have much leeway, unlike social media where one online post could generate a host of comments.

“This is what is happening. So, perception matters and sometimes, we need explanations.

“No one could avoid technology in this era.”

Nonetheless, Abang Johari was pleased to see that the journalists in Sarawak had always been accountable in their reports and did not have ill intentions that would tarnish the relationship between the media fraternity and the government.

In this aspect, he expressed hope that the media in Sarawak would continue to uphold responsible journalism and its ethics.

“When we talk about responsible reporting, it must be free and safe. I must say they have to go together.

“You must be accountable for your reports, and make sure not to jeopardise the good thing that we have done. We must preserve unity.”

Adding on, he said people from outside Sarawak could see the level of tolerance that Sarawakians had been practising.

“And journalists have done their part in promoting unity in Sarawak. You restrain yourself (from irresponsible reporting). The interest of Sarawak is above all of us as we aim to bring about further development to our state,” he said.

Touching on freedom, Abang Johari said he would not subscribe to ‘absolute freedom’, but people must have the freedom to distinguish right from wrong.

“I believe in freedom, but (it) should come with limitations. We must use our freedom wisely.

“As the saying goes, if there are too many chefs, it may spoil the cuisine.”

Having said this, Abang Johari observed that the freedom enjoyed by social media did no come with limitations.

“You just post anything you want. I don’t want to comment much. If (users are) responsible on social media, that’s okay. The media depends on the players, and the players depend on intentions.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister in Premier’s Department (Corporate Affairs and Sarawak Public Communications Unit) Datuk Abdullah Saidol said Sarawak would probably host a larger ‘Journalists Day’ event next year.

He then said the role of journalists had evolved in view of digitalisation and in this respect, he advised them to be more mindful in reporting so as to not create any hate sentiments among members of the community.

He said the journalists must uphold integrity in their reporting, especially with regard to sensitive issues played up by irresponsible quarters.

Additionally, Abdullah said the state government would also play its part in bidding for Hawana to be hosted by Kuching next year.

“This is where we can show the rest our unity and that our leaders do not engage in internal fights.

“We fight only for more development funds for the people and more RTP (Rural Transformation Programme) projects for the people,” he said.

Abdullah said the state government had done a lot for Sarawakians and thus, this was where it needed the media to circulate the right information to the people.

On unofficial media, he said the government had no control over them, but it would take constructive criticisms to seek and achieve improvements.

“But there are some who are ‘naughty’ who spread inaccurate information.

“We hope that the federal government would take legal action against those who post inaccurate information on social media as this would jeopardise unity and social harmony,” he added.