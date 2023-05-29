Unimas student ‘fairest of them all’ in SDNU Siol Kandis Kumang Gawai 2023

KUCHING (May 29): Suria Sato Awi, a first-year psychology student from Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) was adjudged the winner of the ‘Kumang Gawai 2023’ pageant, which was the highlight of a pre-Gawai celebration dinner hosted by Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) Siol Kandis branch here on Saturday.

The 19-year-old Betong lass edged the competition from nine other finalists to walk away with a cash prize of RM3,000, a sash and a bouquet, a trophy, as well as certificate of participation.

Placing first runner-up was Juicycrisna Frena Richard, a 25-year-old nurse from Kampung Sampun Tepun near here, while in third place was Vanessa Nawai Enteri, 24, a Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) student taking environment management programme and whose ambition is to be flight stewardess.

Juicycrisna and Vanessa took home RM2,000 and RM1,000, respectively.

The other contestants did not leave empty-handed as each receive RM200 as consolation prize.

Saloma Inchat, wife of SDNU Siol Kandis chairman Pani Igoh, put on the sash on Suria during the prize presentation, witnessed by Pakan assemblyman Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom who is also advisor to the Ministry of Food industry, Commodity and Regional development (M-Ficord).

Among the guests at the pre-Gawai dinner were M-Ficord special officer Thaddeus Ling, former Sarakup Indu Dayak Sarawak (SIDS) secretary Datin Senorita Linang, as well as the executive committee members of SDNU.