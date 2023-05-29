Woman stabbed to death by former fiance

KOTA KINABALU (May 29): A woman died after she was stabbed with a sharp object by her former fiance in a shop inside a shopping mall here on Monday.

Acting Kota Kinabalu police chief Superintendent Hajah Kalsom Idris said police detained the suspect at the scene following the 12pm incident.

Kalsom said police received information of the incident and a team was immediately dispatched to the location.

“Police found the 22-year-old victim lying on the floor with stab wounds.

“The victim was still breathing when paramedics arrived and they immediately attended to her and gave her CPR but she succumbed to her injuries at the location,” she said.

The victim’s body was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for a postmortem.

Police have detained the 33-year-old ex-fiance at the location and recovered the weapon that was used in the incident.

Kalsom said police were still investigating the motive of the incident.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.