Youth and Sports Ministry says RM20 mln for construction of drag racing tracks never approved by Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR (May 29): The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) today said that the RM20 million allocation for the construction of a drag racing track in every state proposed by the previous government in Budget 2023 was never debated and approved in Parliament.

In a statement today, it said that the allocation was never channelled to KBS since former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved Parliament after the budget was tabled.

“In addition, the budget was announced without receiving data and feedback from KBS. RM20 million is insufficient for the construction of a drag racing track in every state.

“KBS is very concerned about the people’s safety and does not want to build a track for the sake of just getting it done. There is no doubt that it is a good platform (for youths to take part in) motorsports, but the safety of racers, spectators and all involved must be given priority,” read the statement.

The statement was issued in response to Ismail Sabri’s request that the government, through KBS, proceed with the construction of the drag racing track in every state as planned by the previous administration.

KBS, however said that it remains proactive in finding ways to ensure that motorsports events can continue to be held in a controlled and safe environment, despite the current financial constraints preventing the construction of new circuits, especially drag racing tracks.

“Among the efforts carried out are projects to upgrade and improve existing facilities under KBS, such as the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) and the Tangkak Racing Track in Johor.

“KBS is also working with the Motorsport Association of Malaysia (MAM) to ensure that operators and organisers of motorsport events can carry out their programmes at homologated circuits and by providing minimum specifications for temporary circuits,” it said.

At the same time, it said that KBS, through the National Youth and Sports Department (JBSN), with the support of MAM, is actively developing guidelines for motorsports, including drag racing, in an effort to create a safe and conducive environment. — Bernama